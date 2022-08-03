WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Winthrop resident Nathan Miller, has been named to Western New England University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Miller, who is working toward a Engineering Degree, is one of over 730 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

