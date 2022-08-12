INDUSTRY — A father died early Friday morning in a fire at his family’s home on Moes Cove Road, and his wife and two children escaped after being wakened by a smoke detector, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters found the body of Ryan Hallman, 46, who lived at the house with his wife, a 16-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, Fire Rescue Chief Tony Howard said.

A pet dog also died, he said.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the report of the fire and that someone was still inside just after 1 a.m. Howard, who was first on scene, said he could see through the windows that the center of the house was engulfed in flames. No fire was showing on the outside of the home at that time, he said.

Several state fire investigators responded, including Sgt. Mary MacMaster of the Office of State Fire Marshal, Howard said.

The home is off Federal Row at the back of Clearwater Pond.

Hallman’s wife and two children escaped the blaze after a smoke detector woke them, according to Moss.

Howard said he notified the American Red Cross to assist the family.

Hallman’s remains were taken to a local funeral home to be examined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play, according to the news release.

Fire departments assisting at the scene included Farmington, Temple and Wilton.

The house is still standing.

Howard said he was thankful for the mutual aid. People could consider volunteering with a fire department because they are struggling to find firefighters, he said.

