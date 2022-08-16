CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Traffic was backed up for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer truck jackknifed across both lanes of state Route 27 just before 8 a.m.

Officer Shane Casey said he responded to a report of a tractor-trailer truck blocking both lanes just before 8 a.m. near the Carrabassett Valley Transfer Station.

Driver and rig owner Christopher Miller, 34, of Anson told Casey he spilled a cup of coffee and was slightly distracted. The rig’s tire went off the right side of the road into a ditch, the driver overcorrected, the truck skidded and the driver lost control, Casey said. The truck and trailer went straight across the roadway, he said.

Officer Wally Spencer and Carrabassett Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene. A NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded but was not needed. There were no injuries, Casey said.

The truck is registered to Chris Miller Trucking LLC of Bingham.

Casey estimated there were between 20 to 30 vehicles backed up on each side of the road.

The Maine Department of Transportation notified police the road was clear at 8:44 a.m.

