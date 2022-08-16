FARMINGTON — A Temple man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a total of $21,000 in building supplies from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Franklin County Detectives David Davol, Stephen Charles and Lt. David St. Laurent conducted a joint investigation July 26 with Detective John Bourque of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office regarding the thefts.

The investigation revealed that the same suspect was involved in both thefts. Information received July 27 resulted in locating the stolen supplies at a residence in New Vineyard, Nichols wrote in an email.

Joshua R.M. Hine, 29, of Temple was arrested Saturday on Franklin County warrant charges of theft by deception and violating condition of release.

Kennebec County also issued a warrant Monday for Hine’s arrest on charges of theft by deception and violation of conditions of release. Deputy Andrew Morgan arrested Hine on the Kennebec County charges while he was still in custody at the Franklin County Detention Center.

“All stolen items were returned to both businesses,” according to the release.

Hine appeared before a judge Monday on Franklin County charges and bail was set at $5,000.

A conviction on each of the theft by deception charges carries up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine. Each of the violation charges are punishable by a maximum six months in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

