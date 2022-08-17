INDUSTRY — While a local family is grieving the loss of a husband, father, son, grandfather and relative, people in the community are striving to help them rebuild their lives.

Ryan Hallman, 46, died early Friday in a fire at the family home at 14 Moes Cove Road in Industry. His wife, Heather, and two of their children who lived there, Autumn, 16, and Kody, 10, were able to escape the burning building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Heather, Autumn and Kody are staying at her mother’s house in Farmington, Heather’s sister, Heidi Sillanpaa of Industry said Wednesday.

Two older daughters, Haylee, 24, and her two children, Brantley, 3, and Kylie, 2, also of Industry, and Shantel, 22, of Livermore Falls live at their own residences, she said.

A dog, Tonka, and three cats perished in the fire. They are buried on the family’s property. One cat survived.

“Heather wants to rebuild there,” Sillanpaa said. “That is where Ryan really is.”

Heather and Ryan were married 23 years and were together 25 years, Sillanpaa said.

“I think family was the utmost important thing to (Ryan),” she said. “We are a very tight family.”

Her brother-in-law will be remembered for a variety of characteristics, including his love of family, Sillanpaa said.

“He will be remembered for his laugh. He had an infectious laugh,” she said. “He had an ear-piercing whistle that he loved to do.”

Ryan had worked in maintenance, lawn care and landscaping. He also helped his father, Bob Hallman, with work at the American Legion Post 28 in Farmington.

Heather is a scribe for Dr. Jacqueline Caldwell at Farmington Family Practice.

Sillanpaa set up a gofundme page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-the-hallmans, for the family. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday $13,474 had been raised. Direct donations may be mailed to Heather Hallman at P.O. 83, Farmington, ME 04938.

The nonprofit group Shining Star has scheduled a benefit spaghetti dinner for the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Industry Town Hall. A takeout option will be available. There will also be a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to help the family. A $15 donation is being promoted, according to an organizer Kevin Frost’s Facebook page. They are also looking for new items to be auctioned.

