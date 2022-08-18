LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve a special amusement permit for the Apple Pumpkin Festival and to waive the $25 fee.

The festival is held the last Saturday of September, Bruce Adams, a member of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. The chamber hosts the event.

The festival has not been held in two years because of COVID-19.

It will be held from 10 a.m. t0 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field. Other community activities will take place around town.

There will be ax throwing, a new event at the festival, Adams said. There will also be a bounce house for children and arts and crafts, among other activities on the field. Firetrucks, including the town’s new one, will be there.

“Vendors and craft artisans, agricultural products, historical and educational displays, seasonal decorations, antique tractors, raffles and plenty of food” will all be a part of the festival, according to the chamber’s website.

Advertisement

The festival usually draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people, Adams said. The chamber gets a mass-gathering permit for it.

Ax throwing will be held in a completely enclosed area surrounded with a chain-link fence, Adams said.

The company hosting it will have liability insurance.

The chamber maintains insurance for the festival.

Admission is free.

filed under: