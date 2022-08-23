RUMFORD — One of America’s favorite Comedians, Tom Cotter will take the stage at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Friday, September 2.

Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7’s “America’s Got Talent.” He lost to a dog act, but don’t hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year.

In January 2019, Tom was again invited back to the AGT stage – this time to perform against the best of the best “Got Talent” performers from other years and around the world in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

In one the most talked about sets of the entire competition, Tom received a standing ovation from the adoring crowd. Tom’s other numerous television and radio credits include “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” his very own “Comedy Central Presents… Tom Cotter, “The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” and Celebrity Host of “Gotham Comedy Live” on AXS-TV and much more.

Tom came out with his first book, “Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting” (Willow Street Press) in February, 2016, which is a collection of jokes, gags, one-liners and pithy bad advice for fed-up parents everywhere. It is this kind of versatility has allowed Tom to excel in other areas of showbiz as well. So whether it be comedy, voice-overs, or acting, Tom Cotter gives it everything he’s got. “If laughter is the best medicine, I yearn to be drugged.”

When asked how a major act like this would be willing to come to Rumford, owner Scot Grassette mentioned, “Word has spread of the room and the audiences here are awesome! Comedians love the feel of the room much like a high-end comedy club in New Your or Boston, and the audiences are great!”

Promoter Rob Steen, who has sent quality talent including Gilbert Gottfried to the venue says, “It’s a great place for comedy, and as long as the crowds show up we will send top notch acts to 49 Franklin.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Social, Seating and Full Pub menu. Show starts at 8 p.m. Advance price tickets are available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and online at www.49franklin.com on the Buy Tickets page.

