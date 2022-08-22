Tyler Thibodeau helps his sister, incoming third-grader MacKenzie Thibodeau of Rumford, find her size in clothing during the 11th annual Culture of Compassion held Saturday by the Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford at Three Fields. The children’s mother, Jennifer Thibodeau, said they were specifically searching for school clothing. “This was very helpful. They grow out of clothes so fast!” The event offers free school supplies, gently used clothing and groceries for families in need in the River Valley. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

filed under:
Back to School 2022-23, Rumford maine
