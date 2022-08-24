CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A tractor-trailer truck hauling wood pellets got onto the shoulder of state Route 27 on Tuesday and rolled on its side, spilling its load, officer Michael Yoder said Wednesday.

The driver, Philippe Compagnat, 44, of Quebec was not hurt, Yoder said.

The truck was headed south toward Kingfield and was on a straightaway when it crashed about 10:30 a.m. When Yoder arrived Compagnat was standing outside the truck.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel offered to check the driver, who declined because he was not injured, Yoder said.

« Previous

filed under: