A tractor-trailer truck driven by Philippe Compagnat, 44, of Quebec lies on its side Tuesday next to Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. The rig got onto the road shoulder and spilled its load of wood pellets, police officer Michael Yoder said. Carrabassett Valley Police Department photo

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A tractor-trailer truck hauling wood pellets got onto the shoulder of state Route 27 on Tuesday and rolled on its side, spilling its load, officer Michael Yoder said Wednesday.

The driver, Philippe Compagnat, 44, of Quebec was not hurt, Yoder said.

The truck was headed south toward Kingfield and was on a straightaway when it crashed about 10:30 a.m. When Yoder arrived Compagnat was standing outside the truck.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel offered to check the driver, who declined because he was not injured, Yoder said.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Carrabassett Valley Maine, listen
Related Stories
Latest Articles