LIVERMORE FALLS — A driver told police his car brakes failed while traveling up School Street early Wednesday — which caused the vehicle to run a stop sign and hit a retaining wall on High Street, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.
Driver Stephen Pierre, 44, of Turner received a facial injury. His passenger Deborah Thomas, 56, of Lewiston complained of back pain, according to Lt. Michael Adcock’s report, Steward said.
A NorthStar EMS ambulance and the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department responded to the crash reported at 12:15 a.m. It was unclear if the two were taken to a hospital.
The 2004 Toyota was towed from the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Mariners finalizing massive contract with rookie star Julio Rodriguez
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Cape’s Tinsman gets promotion to Angels’ high-Class A team
-
Auto Racing
Oxford 250: Area drivers chasing hometown hardware in big race
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Mt. Blue has big day at annual Scot Laliberte Invitational
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: Art Walk L/A