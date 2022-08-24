LIVERMORE FALLS — A driver told police his car brakes failed while traveling up School Street early Wednesday — which caused the vehicle to run a stop sign and hit a retaining wall on High Street, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Driver Stephen Pierre, 44, of Turner received a facial injury. His passenger Deborah Thomas, 56, of Lewiston complained of back pain, according to Lt. Michael Adcock’s report, Steward said.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance and the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department responded to the crash reported at 12:15 a.m. It was unclear if the two were taken to a hospital.

The 2004 Toyota was towed from the scene.

