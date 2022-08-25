CHESTERVILLE — Early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, lots of activity was seen in the field behind the Town Office as vendors and others set up for the town’s annual Family Fun Day.

“We are here, we are having it, it is a beautiful day,” organizer Erin Soule Dyer said. “It looks like it is going to be a good turnout.”

In the furthest corner of the field where there was an abundance of shade, two beef animals were being unloaded from a trailer advertising MT Farms on one side and Colby Woods Cattle on the other. The duo – representing two different breeds – were tied to the side of the trailer while panels were offloaded to create a pen.

JB Farms was set up and waiting to sell maple syrup and various items originating from their Chesterville farm. Other vendors were in the midst of setting up their displays.

Near the wooden fence separating the field from the parking area, several racks of chicken were already cooking over charcoal briquettes. Bob Gramlich was seen spraying the chickens “to keep them from sticking to the racks,” he said.

Glenda Barker was spreading a blue tablecloth on a table already partially covered with a red one. Barker and Gramlich were preparing for the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers barbecue fundraiser, the proceeds of which support the town hall, children’s functions and other causes.

While waiting for the parade Amber Bridges and her family found a space along Dutch Gap Road. She sat on the grass with her cattle dog, Lana while other family members played with unripe cones that had fallen from trees near the road. Bridges said her family has a camp in Chesterville.

Others set up chairs or stood on either side of the road and caught up with the goings-on of those nearby.

Parade set up had begun before 8:30 a.m. but it was almost 9:45 when an officer with the Franklin County Sheriff Department parked his truck to block traffic for the parade to make its way from Valley Road to Dutch Gap Road to the Town Office.

Leading the parade as passenger in a car with a placard reading “Golden Citizen” affixed to the front was resident Kitty Gee. Next in line was a bright yellow tractor driven by Don Nelson of Verona Island. Nelson retired from the Air Force after 20 years. He wore a polo shirt designed with the American flag, a larger flag waved behind him and several signs on the tractor were in support of veterans.

Three movie characters came next, one pulling a wagon with two young children in it. One youngster wore a pink dress with a pink ribbon-headband while the other was primarily in blue and sporting a blue cap.

Resident Tiffany Estabrook stopped to greet folks as she made her way towards the Town Office. The former selectperson is seeking to fill the new House Legislative district seat for Farmington and Chesterville.

A float with a large grey elephant also sporting lots of blowing bubbles announced Doug Thomas of Ripley is seeking a seat in the state senate.

Valerieanne Hinkley of Wilton waved from a bright red car. She was recently crowned Miss World Ambassador, the latest in a string of pageant successes. Emily Williams, 2022 Miss St. Croix Valley Queen and Elizabeth Schiche, 2022 Miss St. Croix Valley Young Teen Queen greeted parade viewers from a trailer.

There were several ATVs, a few large trucks and some motorcycles. Two bikers completed intricate maneuvers along the route.

A car with children, bubbles and balloons sported a Yes Day sign. The Frosty Paw frozen treat truck was seen and the parade ended with a Chesterville firetruck.

Some people then made their way to check out the vendors while others chatted near the Town Office door. Kitty Gee admired a three-wheeled red and blue motorized bike and was invited to sit in it.

Other families were just making their way from the parking area – set up in a field beyond the fire station. A bounce house, tug of war and other fun activities awaited them.

