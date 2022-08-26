PROVO, UTAH — Brian Hayes of Farmington married Sebrina Houser of Omaha, Nebraska in the Provo Utah LDS temple on August 9, 2022.

The bride’s parents are Dr. Zachary and Amie Houser of Omaha, Nebraska, and the groom’s parents are Dan and Jackie Hatch Hayes of Glen Allen, VA, formerly of Farmington.

The bride is currently a student at Brigham Young University where she is studying secondary education. She served a LDS mission in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The groom, a 2018 Mt. Blue graduate, is a computer science major at Brigham Young University. He served a LDS mission to Sao Paulo Brazil and Houston Texas.

The couple will make their home in Utah while they complete their education.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: