PHILLIPS — Last Friday, the Annual Old Home Days (OHD) Parade wound its way down Park and Main Streets for the 63rd time. This year’s theme, My Favorite Season, brought several creative entries of all shapes and sizes, before the thousands of spectators from near and far who lined the route.

Following the Parade, folks gathered before the platform downtown where the candidates for OHD’s King and Queen awaited the naming of this year’s royalty. For the first time, this year’s competition was opened to all MSAD58 students in grades 5 through 8 because of the recent consolidation of the district’s middle schools. Contestants sold tickets for a drawing, the winner of which received a $100 gift card to Edmunds’ Market. The money raised during this contest goes directly to scholarships for graduating Mt. Abram Seniors.

“The candidates also earn money for their participation,” explained Brenda Wilcox, Chair of the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Old Home Days events. “It’s a great way for students to be recognized for their contributions,” she concluded.

This year’s winners, Trace Smith and Airyca Beedy, were not only crowned King and Queen, they also received 25% of their ticket sales. Second place is 15%; 3rd, 10% of sales. Trace raised $1,621 and Airyca $1,097. Winner of this year’s gift card was Shelly Abbott.

Results from the Old Home Days Parade are as follows. Most Beautiful: 1st Place, Summer Flings – Butterflies; 2nd, Spring Garden; Funniest: 1st, GCA Logging; 2nd Whites Logging; Most Original: 1st Hunting Season; 2nd Harris Septic; Big Rigs: 1st, Adam Currier, 2nd Brent Davenport; Youth: 1st GCA (Twins); Judges Choice: Autumn Farm Stand.

This year’s Judges received a “job well done” shout out.

“Thank you Judges, Shannon Chase Smith and crew, for doing this for Phillips. It is a very difficult job and I appreciate you stepping up year after year!”

The Parade was just the beginning of a weekend full of activities.

Chair of the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, Brenda Wilcox, gave “a big shout out to our Chamber of Commerce members and all the people who have had a hand in making this an Old Home Days to remember!”

“I really appreciate the support as OHD is near and dear to my heart,” she continued, “and now that I am retired, I feel I have time to give back. But I couldn’t do it without all the generous helping hands…”

Chamber members are Dina Goodwin, Bruce Godin, Tami Bredeau, Dawn Coolong, Steve and Jill Smith, Diana McCall, and Dennifer Searles.

Another favorite event on Friday afternoon and evening was the Annual Chicken BBQ held on the lawn adjacent to the Community House.

Chris Hardy, one of the spoke on behalf of organizers and volunteers at the event.

“It seemed nice to be back for 2022 after a two-year hiatus,” he stated, “We would like to mention those who helped make the rib BBQ possible this year.

“A big thank you to Tony and Jess Nichols, Terry Kenniston, Emily and Julie Hardy, Dennifer Hardy and Rick Bowen, Claire and Arthur Edmunds, Benjamin and Alex Herold, Ansel Mallonee, Dina Goodwin and John Enman and Tabitha Emery, and Pine State Beverage for the great prizes. As most people are aware, this event helps pay the shooting range (at North Franklin Park) insurance for the coming year. Thanks to our patrons. See you next year!”

General consensus was “rave reviews”.

New events this year included Paint Night and the M&T Hot Shot/Foul Shooting. Both were well-attended and received many positive reports, according to event organizers, who also shared that next year there is already a plan in motion to add a Car Show to the OHD festivities.

