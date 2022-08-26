FARMINGTON – Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, has announced that he will seek reelection as the state representative for the newly created District 75, which includes Farmington and Chesterville.

Landry, who is currently serving his second term in the Maine House, said being there for his constituents when they have questions, concerns or problems is what motivates him to continue serving the community.

“Constituent services has always been my top priority as state representative, but the pandemic really underscored how important it is for a legislator to be available to the community and keep the lines of communication open. Making sure my neighbors know to reach out to me when there is a problem is what my job representing our community is all about,” Landry said.

Landry serves as House chair of the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and is also a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.

“Both of these committees deal with policy areas that are so important to rural communities like ours,” said Landry. “Our natural resources and recreation are crucial to our rural economies and also to our heritage as Mainers. That is why I have been so proud to serve on both committees and, for the past two years, to serve as chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.”

In addition to his duties as a legislator, Landry currently serves as a selectperson in Farmington and on the board of directors for the Kingfield POPS, High Peaks Alliance and Life Enrichment Advancing People, or LEAP. Landry is committed to promoting economic growth in Franklin County.

Landry, who is retired from Shiretown Insurance Agency, resides in Farmington with his wife, Brenda. They have a small farm on which they raise Katahdin sheep, Hereford cattle, chickens and bees and have a large garden. They have seven children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Landry is running as a clean election candidate, and contributions of $5 can be made to his campaign by logging on to the Maine Clean Election website at:

https://apps1.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/ethics/cleanelection/home.pl

