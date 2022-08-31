FARMINGTON — A Mexico man was charged Saturday with escaping from a mental health treatment facility Friday in Augusta.

Darryl Streeper Jr., 34, an inmate at the Franklin County Detention Center, was at Motivational Services Inc. at 71 Hospital St.

He was arrested in March by Sgt. Jacob Richards of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of eluding, domestic violence stalking and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. He was held without bail.

Sgt. Ryan Close received a call from the Augusta Police Department on Friday that Streeper had left the Augusta building.

Close told Deputy Austin Couture that Streeper cut a hole in a screen or pushed it out to escape, Couture said Wednesday.

Close, Couture and other deputies and Wilton police located Streeper at a vacant mobile home on More Acres Road in Wilton, Couture said.

Streeper faces a felony charge of escape. He is being held without bail at the county jail, a corrections officer said Wednesday.

A conviction for escape is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions on the prior charges range from six months in jail to 10 years in prison.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: