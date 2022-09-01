NEW SHARON — A Farmington man was injured Thursday morning when he lost control of the SUV he was driving around a corner on state Route 27 and struck a tree, Deputy Austin Couture said.

The crash occurred at 4:48 a.m. about a mile from the intersection of U.S. Route 2, he said.

The driver, Phillip Quezada, 31, was out walking around when Couture arrived at the scene. His 2014 Subaru had been heading toward Rome prior to the crash.

Quezada was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with what Couture believed were injuries that were not life-threatening.

Franklin County Sgt. Jacob Richards assisted Couture with the investigation at the hospital. Quezada was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, Couture said.

New Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: