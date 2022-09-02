Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday September 10 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post Saturday, September 3, to support Special Olympics. (There will be no supper Friday, Sept. 2.) There will be a huge inventory of items to choose from.

Toy Run

JAY — The Whistle Stop Trail Annual ATV Toy Run will be held rain or shine on Saturday, September 10 and participants can meet at Jay Plaza in Jay at 7:30 a.m., but please park in the dirt area on the right side of the parking lot in Jay Plaza (Hannaford side) or at the end of the Whistle Stop Trail on the Town Farm Road at 9 a.m. Everyone must register between 8-9:45 a.m. Meal tickets will be handed out and we will sell raffle tickets at this time. The Toy run will start at 10 a.m.

Climate Simulator

FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, September 13, at 5pm Peter Dugas will be at the Farmington Public Library presenting a Climate Policy Workshop which will focus on using MIT’s EN-ROADS Climate Simulator. Peter Dugas is a registered EN-ROADS Ambassador, State Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and 2021 Maine Sunday Telegram Source Award Winner. Dugas describes this presentation as an “engaging, interactive workshop” which will “use MIT’s EN-ROADS Climate Simulator to explore the climate provisions of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, explore next steps in creating effective and equitable solutions, and discuss what we in Maine can do to ensure a safe and livable future.” For more information, call the library at 207-778-4312 or email at [email protected]

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 9 will be cheeseburger casserole, green beans, salad and dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support! There will be no suppers on Friday, Sept. 2 or Sept. 16.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 23 will be lobster feed, choice of one or 2 lobsters with corn on the cob, potato salad and dessert $20 for single lobster, $25 for 2. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on September 30 will be baked ziti, salad and garlic bread with dessert. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

POW/MIA



JAY — The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Lane Dube Post 33, and American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will hold the annual public POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony – rain or shine – on Friday, September 16, at 6 p.m., at the POW/MIA Memorial, corner of Route 4 and Riley Road. Ceremony will include the arrival the United Bikers of Maine and American Legion riders – under escort of local Sheriffs and Police Departments; recognition of local POW/MIA’s; laying of wreath; local singers and musicians performing patriotic songs; and local Honor Guard units. Contact VFW Post 3335 for more information at 897-5112.

Music

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series in Farmington at the Amphitheater Stage. Located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema, gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

EP Rocks

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Community Center is proud to bring you EP Rocks. EP Rocks is an award-winning solo Elvis tribute Artist from Maine. He will be performing all of your favorite Elvis songs on Sept 16, show starts at 7 p.m., $10 per adult. EP Rocks brings an authentic performance along with top notch vocals. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available. Come show your support for the Community Center in Phillips! Donations are also always welcome and appreciated.

Cars

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Fostering

REGION — Join A Family for ME on September 13, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about the different ways to provide care for teenagers, including respite and emergency care. If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected] Registration will close on September 12, and you can always visit us at afamilyformemaine.org. Learn about the licensing process. Explore the various ways to provide care for and support Maine youth. Discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers. Meet current foster and adoptive parents. Hear positive feedback about parenting older youth

Naturalist



AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022

Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org

