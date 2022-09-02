PHILLIPS — With everything from road races to bathtub races, flower shows to photography exhibits, lumbermen’s competitions, a horse pull, and even a Duck Derby, it would have been difficult not to find something for everyone, whether participant or observer, during Phillips Old Home Days. Following are the results of several Old Home Days 2022 events.

The Annual Lumbering Competition was held on Saturday morning in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on route 4. Pete White earned the title of Overall Lumberman with 20 points. Second place was to Tim Arms with 16 points; third, Jonathan Pillsbury, 13 points. Josey Arms and John Arms were first in the Adult Spectator Crosscut. They were followed by Jess Ross and Amanda Stevens, second place; and T2 Fast and Lexi Pillsbury, third.

Berlynn Blake and Madilyn Ell took first place in the Kids’ Crosscut. Atlas White and David Anderson were second; Wyatt Gordon and Camden Pillsbury, third.

In Kids’ Bucksaw, first place, Emmitt Plancon; second, Lydia Plancon; third, Madilyn Ell. Kids’ Dot Split: Lydia Plancon, 1st; Ben Bessette, 2nd; Emmitt Plancon, 3rd.

Josey Arms took 1st place in the Spectator Dot Split; 2nd, Linda Wyman; 3rd, Linda Stevens.

Women’s Pulp Toss: Amanda Stevens, 1st; Jill Bessette, 2nd; Janette White, 3rd. Kids’ Pulp Toss, Madilyn Ell, 1st; Ben Bessette, 2nd; Emmitt Plancon, 3rd.

Saturday afternoon featured the Annual OHD Horse Pull at North Franklin Park: Heavy 2lb Rock Class 1, Jason Daigneau with horses Black and Ned from NC; Light 2lb Rock Class 1, Joe Smith with horses JJ & Dylan pulling for brother Steven from Phillips; Sweepstakes 1, Dusty Haskell with horses Jake and Rock from Palermo.

Saturday’s events also included the Annual Paul G. Whittemore Road Race for all ages and the Annual Bicycle Races.

Eighteen runners – men, women, and children – completed the 3-mile course. Jeff Warnock was first across the finish line in the Road Race with a time of 17:50. Placing second was Ansel Mallonee, 18:56; and third, Josh Plog, 18:56. Warnock’s time also earned him First Place in the Local Men’s Division. Ansel Mallonee and Josh Plog were second and third.

In the Local Women’s Division, Elora McCuddy was first at 22:50; followed by Amy Rice, 23:36; and Jacey Johnson. 23:52.

Several youngsters also participated, running their own course from the Paul G.Whittemore Building. In the 0 – 4 age group: Leo Bryant Charles (Phillips); age 4 – 7: Spencer Sanborn (Waterboro), Avery Tyler (New Sharon); Cole Sanburn (Waterboro); age 8 – 12: Emererson Plog (Madrid Township), Reece (Auburn), and Hayleigh Werzanski (Wilton). Runners are listed in the order in which they finished.

Yet another Old Home Days favorite, the Annual Bike Races are sponsored by Marcus Rowe and Lisa Hill-Rowe in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.

Participating in the 0 – 5-year-old category, riding bikes with training wheels were 1. Charlotte Weatherbee, 2. Bennett Moody, and 3. Charlotte Smith. Competing without training wheels, age 0-5: 1. Beau Blake, 2. Liv Dubois, and 3. Spring Norton. Other riders were Age 6 – 8: 1. Jameson Brewer, 2. Evan Michaud, and 3. Wyatt Gordon; Age 9 – 10: 1. Drew Newcomb, 2. Connor (no last name provided), and 3. Liam Bubos; and Age 11 – 14: 1. Grant Higgins, 2. Kohen Brann, and 3. Berlin Blake.

Congratulations also go out to the winners of the new bikes, Charlotte Weatherbee and Drew Newcomb.

The Old Home Days Flower Show and the Photo Contest were staged in the Common Room at the Shadegee Apartments. The flower show included classes for both children and adults. First place winners in the Wild Flowers Class were Spring Norton, Children’s and Diana D. McCall, Adults. In Garden Grown: Children: 1st, Spring Norton; Adults: 1st, Sam Pellitier, 2nd, Brenda Wilcox, 3rd Bonnie Kinney. Micha Frey, Nathan Walli, and Priscille Tyler took first, second, and third respectively in the Plants Class. Veronica Rodrigue earned Judges’ Choice.

Old Home Days Photo Contest Results: Animals: 1st, Chelsea Kamens; 2nd, Amanda Smith; 3rd, Amanda Smith. Scenery: 1st, Nathan Smith; 2nd, Cole Bailey; 3rd, Nathan Smith. Black and White: 1st, Melissa Wood; 2nd, Amanda Smith; 3rd, Cole Bailey. People: 1st, Sara Anderson; 2nd, Melany Knapp Buxton; 3rd, Johanna Roy.

This statement was made on FaceBook, an excellent summary of the annual event: “Wish it could be Old Home Days again this weekend, it was fun…”

