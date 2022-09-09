PHILLIPS — The 63rd Annual Phillips Old Home Days offered so many events for spectators and participants alike that it was impossible to take them all in! Included among these were the Annual Bathtub Races at Toothaker Pond on Saturday; the Horseshoes and Volleyball Tournaments at North Franklin Park, and The Duck Derby on the Sandy River, Sunday.

The Bathtub Races, which are believed to have been started around 1975, boasted “so many children, we added a second race for under 12 years old so everyone could participate,” said event organizer Jodi Schroeder, who added that the races “were a huge success and a ton of fun!”

This event, the proceeds of which benefit the North Franklin County Snowmobile Club, is sponsored by George Berry and Sons. This year the group raised $455. A big thank you goes to everyone who came out to support the Club. Following are the results of the various competitions.

Winners: Children Under 12 Group 1: 1st, Natalie Buck and Monica Buck; 2nd, Owen Michaud and Aubrey Feltis; 3rd, Connor Doyon and Evan Michaud. Group 2: 1st, Liam Dubois and Mason Haselden; 2nd, Brady Blake and Burlin Blake; 3rd, Sasha Davenport and Kennedy Cote. Teenagers: 1st, Hailee Doyon and Evan Brooks; 2nd, Twig Bailey and Sophia Doyon; 3rd, Ansen Pillsbury and Kohen Brann. Women: 1st, Jaidyn Stuart and Teresa Fast; 2nd, Deedra York and Carolyn Harvey; 3rd, Danielle Doyon and Malinda Bubier. Men: 1st, Pete White and Craig Dunn; 2nd, Riley Tuttle and John Tuttle; 3rd, Forrest Mitchell and Orrin Mitchell. Couples: 1st, Sammi Schroeder and Joe Stevens; 2nd, Damian May and Lindsey Coolidge; 3rd, Chesari Dubois and Brian Dubois. Lighthouse Winners, for the 5th consecutive year: Forrest and Orrin Mitchell.

Sunday morning brought the Dennis McLaughlin Horseshoe Tournament at North Franklin Park. This event, sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club, was organized by Luke Haines. This year’s winners were Jason Grundy and Pete Bryant. Runners-up were Dan Durrell and Kirby Ross.

Also at North Franklin Park, the Sunday prior to Old Home Days was the Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament sponsored by the Bilodeau family. The Donkeys dominated this competition.

Always a crowd pleaser on Old Home Days Sunday, the Duck Derby was viewed that afternoon from the Phillips Lower Village bridge over the Sandy River. Prizes were awarded to the first fifteen numbered ducks to cross the finish line. The $100 cash prize for first place went to Lori Burgess. Wendy Warnock was awarded $50 for second place and Frank Stevens $25 for third.

Other winners were Anna Plog, a basket of coffee products valued at $40; Annett, a $20 gift certificate to The Local Bull, which was donated by Sharon Jones; Rachael and Chris’ a $25 gift certificate to Phillips Farmers’ Market; Angel Bubier, $25 gift certificate to Library Book Shop; Tina Smith, $25 gift certificate to Library Thrift Shop; Lisa Bubier, $25 gift certificate to Pickers’ Paradise; Deb Paskell, Blueberry Jam and Maple Syrup, Masterman Farm; Freya Hainley, a quart of maple syrup; Tanya Duncan, table runner made by Pam Lambert; Claudia Boucher, six pair of “ducky socks”; Josh Huntoon, Norwex Young Living sample packet; and Julia Picard, two house plants.

« Previous

filed under: