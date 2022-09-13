On August 24, the ArtVan from Bath rolled up to The Pines in Strathglass Park in Rumford for some free outdoor art-making for all ages. This would have been the last day, however, Ware-Butler Building Supply was there to present a $5,000 check to Friends of River Valley, which is sponsoring the opportunity, that will now continue at The Pines through Oct. 10 and the RSU 10 Western Foothills through Dec. 20. With the big check, from left, are Emily Hodgdon, marketing coordinator, Ware-Butler Building Supply; Jamie Silvestri, program director/founder/art therapist with ArtVan; and Matt Kaubris, FRV president. To ensure this and other programs keep coming to this area, donate by going to http://friendsofrivervalley.org/ Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times