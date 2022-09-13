MEXICO — For the fourth year in a row, the town’s tax rate will remain the same at $29.20 per $1,000 of valuation.

The Board of Selectmen voted 5-0 in support of the measure as recommended by Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day. A bonus with the 2022-23 budget year is that no money will be taken from surplus to maintain that rate.

The action on Sept. 6 was taken at this time because Welch-Day said tax bills need to go out soon. The board also approved that the first half of taxes will be due on Oct. 28, and the second half of March 3, with a late tax interest rate of 3.5 percent.

Noting the fourth year with the same tax rate, Selectman Cliff Stewart noted, “Even though we haven’t been to lower it, I think the board has done a very good job maintaining the tax rate so at least there’s some consistency.”

