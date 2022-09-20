Jill Sampson and Paul Lavender place items Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the Mill Stream Grange of Vienna’s fancywork display in the Exhibition Hall in Farmington. Throughout the day exhibits were entered and arranged prior to the start of Farmington Fair Sunday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Nancy Richardson of East Wilton affixes a label to the Back Orchard Farm display Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the Exhibition Hall at Farmington Fair. All center tables in the hall are filled with farm displays entered by adults, youth or schools, supervisor Glenda Barker said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Saturday morning, Sept. 17, Harley Brougham of Farmington stands behind the pink pumpkin she decorated to enter in the fair. Brother Troy Brougham, who designed the yellow one was entering other items upstairs. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser