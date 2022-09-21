To the Editor:

I read with interest the September 14 story about book complaints at Spruce Mountain High School. As the pastor of Jay Baptist Church, I am deeply concerned about our youth being exposed to the book ” Gender Queer”.

According to many sources, this book contains drawings of people engaged in sex acts, including oral sex and sex with minors. Placing this book where minors can access it is a clear violation of federal law.

Agent Grocki of the FBI Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section describes child obscenity as follows: “Visual representations, such as drawings, cartoons, or paintings that appear to depict minors engaged in sexual activity…” I urge the RSU 73 board to act quickly to remove this book from their schools.

Pastor Gary Bestwick

Jay Baptist Church

Jay

