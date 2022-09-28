JAY—OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Vice President Darice Roy recently earned her Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE) Designation through CUNA Management School. The three-year CCUE program teaches credit union professionals higher-level management and operations skills and involves yearly exams, multiple large projects, and a final presentation.

Regarding Roy’s achievement, OTIS FCU President/CEO Chris Bouchard commented, “The CCUE designation is a notable achievement for credit union professionals, and we couldn’t be prouder of Darice for earning this title!”

Roy has worked in the credit union industry for 34 years, with nearly all those years at OTIS FCU. She has held a variety of positions within OTIS, from Receptionist to VP of Lending; her most recent promotion was to Vice President in 2018. Considering her credit union operations and leadership experience, earning her CCUE designation was the next logical step. When asked why she decided to pursue this certification, Roy said, “The former President/CEO asked me to attend this school, and I was grateful for the opportunity to attend. I knew that the school would be tough, but I welcomed the challenge.”

She began her CCUE training in 2019 through the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. From 2019 to 2022 (her schooling had been extended by a year due to COVID), Roy diligently studied for the annual exams and worked on a few large projects. Her first large project included a history and the prior five-year financial picture of the credit union; her second large project included a five-year financial projection of the credit union, short and long-term goals, and the current picture of the credit union. On July 20, 2022, Roy graduated with her CCUE designation.

Reflecting on the extensive training she went through, Roy remarked, “There were many learning opportunities during this time. One thing was the ability to network with peers from all over the country and from differently sized credit unions in addition to those the same size as OTIS. I got to hear and learn about others’ methods for loan promotions, attracting new members, employee retention/morale, and numerous other topics. The friendships that were made are something that I will hold dear to me as they are not only work friendships but personal friendships also.”

Roy will be utilizing these new skills as she continues to serve the members of OTIS FCU and the surrounding community, both as Vice President and as co-chair of OTIS FCU’s Ending Hunger committee. “To me, [OTIS FCU] is not just a team but a family,” Roy stated. “We not only take care of our members, but we take care of each other. Being a part of the community is something that we strive to do daily. No matter how small the helping hand we give can be, it is what being a part of a team and a community is all about.”

In her spare time, Roy enjoys reading, motorcycle riding, watching/attending sporting events, traveling, and going to camp. She currently resides in Livermore with her husband Jamie and dog Harley.

« Previous

filed under: