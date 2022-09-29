FARMINGTON — Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, was partly cloudy but dry for fairgoers after a mostly rainy week. People from the region and beyond were seen enjoying an afternoon at the fair.

Daniel Smith of Cummington, Massachusetts, was pulling his horses Toad and Levi in the 3,400 pound and under class. When asked if he pulled at all New England fairs he replied, “Pretty much.”

Smith’s team hauled the load 343 feet, eight inches. There was 8,000 pounds on the drag – which weighed an additional 1,000 pounds.

Next up was Spider and Tonka, a team of horses owned by Carl Haines of Rumford with Matt Glover driving. This team pulled the load 81 feet, 10 inches in the allotted time.

A short ways away three generations were enjoying lunch at one of the many picnic tables located on the fairgrounds. Grandmother Kim smiled as two-year old grandson Braeden leaned over the seat and mom Sarah held her son Kieran. Braeden said he liked the horses. The family, who didn’t share their last names or residences comes to the fair every year.

In the Exhibition Hall there were more farm displays than usual this year. Emily O’Donnell took first, Nancy Richardson of Back Orchard Farm second, Nancy Kiernan third and Theresa Mosher fourth in the adult division. Holly Tardiff from Fiddlehead Farm was first in the youth division and several area schools had their produce on display.

Mt. Blue Area Garden Club President Libby Kaute of New Sharon was seen watering the plants in the club’s display. When she found a caterpillar on one of the plants, she carefully picked it off and asked that it be taken outside.

Helen Bronn and Clifford Vaschon of Vassalboro were seen taking a closer look at apples exhibited by local growers. Typically they would come to the fair two or three times a year to enjoy the Beano games, it wasn’t too expensive, Vaschon said. This year there was no Beano.

Community Grange #593 earned first place in the fanciwork display and received a blue ribbon for its Grange exhibit. Farmington Grange #12 took first in the Grange exhibit.

A wide array of entries were submitted by local flower gardeners this year. Carol Chase of Wilton took home Best of Show for her fall-themed entry.

Two-year old Arya Niblick of Carthage was seen waiting impatiently in a stroller while other family members used the facilities. A bit shy about having a picture taken at first, eventually she looked up while cuddling a baby doll and holding a stuffed animal in her other hand.

Siblings Zoey and Stephen Swain of Strong were delighted when rabbits in the Lane Barnyard Animals fed on pieces of hay they put through the cage’s wire. They then took time to try to feed and pet some lambs sleeping in another pen. The family comes to the fair every year, their mom said.

Four-year old Johnny Mason of Wilton stopped so his mom could take his picture in one of the wooden cut-out barn animals located outside the barn where the Lane animals were located. They try to come to the fair once a year, his mom noted. “Here I am,” Johnny exclaimed while peering out the head end of the donkey.

Many others were seen checking out the booths in the Starbird Building. Politicians were greeting people, local organizations were promoted by members and products sold by a variety of vendors.

Farmington firefighter and selectman Stephan Bunker was taking a break, sitting in a booth where mounted specimens of a fish, buck, turkey and moose antlers were displayed on the wall behind him. A mounted bobcat was seen on a nearby table.

“I will be back on duty later,” he noted.

