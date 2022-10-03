LIVERMORE — The meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday to consider employee retirement options has been postponed to Oct. 11 with the time to be determined.
“I was unable to have the representative from (Maine Public Employee Retirement System) attend Thursday so there is no meeting,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller wrote in an email Monday.
At the Sept. 27 selectpersons meeting the special meeting was scheduled to explain retirement plans for town employees.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Power play sparks Jersey Hitmen past Twin City Thunder
-
News
Franklin County arrest log: Sept. 19 to Oct. 1, 2022
-
Franklin
Participants at the Boston Tea Party will have commemorative markers placed on graves in Jay
-
News
Jay sets deadline for gravesite cleanups
-
News
2 Freeman Township residents vie for county commission seat