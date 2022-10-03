LIVERMORE — The meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday to consider employee retirement options has been postponed to Oct. 11 with the time to be determined.

“I was unable to have the representative from (Maine Public Employee Retirement System) attend Thursday so there is no meeting,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller wrote in an email Monday.

At the Sept. 27 selectpersons meeting the special meeting was scheduled to explain retirement plans for town employees.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: