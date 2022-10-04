Fundraisers, more found at Boothby farm market in Livermore
Boothby's Orchard and Farm Winery held a craft fair at their farm market on Federal Road Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, where one vendor was raising money for water systems in schools in South Africa. The frozen custard stand which raises money for A-T research was also open.
Brendon Bouchard and his wife, Tarra Bouchard of Livermore Falls listen as Cindy Neprash of Durham describes the vinyl flowers she and her husband Brian make Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at the artisan fair at Boothby farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. The Neprashes have been making the flowers for nine years to support water collection, filtration and purification systems at schools in South Africa. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mark Gould and his sister, Temperance Gould both of Jay enjoy frozen treats at the Hope With Every Step Maine Custard For a Cure stand, Saturday, Oct. 1, next to Boothby’s farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. The stand run by the Brochu family of Jay raises money for ataxia-telangiectasia, or A-T research. A-T is a rare genetic disease that attacks children. Siblings Josh and Brooke Brochu of Jay have the disease. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lottie Leavitt of Sumner gets her face painted by Michelle John of Auburn Saturday, Oct. 1, at the artisan craft fair at Boothby’s farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Laureen “Laurie” Pratt of Weld takes warm apple crisp out of a microwave Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hope With Every Step Maine Custard For a Cure stand next to Boothby farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. Custard and other seasonal desserts have been sold since August 2021 to raise funds for ataxia-telangiectasia research. A-T is a rare genetic disease that attacks children. Siblings Brooke and Josh Brochu of Jay have the disease. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Deborah McKenna at left and her daughter Mariah McKenna, both of Jay look at quilted items Saturday, Oct. 1, at the artisan fair held at Boothby farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. Vendors from around the state displayed their wares at the two-day fair. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Four-year old Katie Ames of Buckfield looks at the decorated cookie she chose Saturday, Oct. 1, at Boothby farm market on Federal Road in Livermore. Earlier she picked a small pumpkin from the pumpkin patch located behind the market. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser