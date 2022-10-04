Livermore Falls Advertiser

Fundraisers, more found at Boothby farm market in Livermore

Boothby's Orchard and Farm Winery held a craft fair at their farm market on Federal Road Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, where one vendor was raising money for water systems in schools in South Africa. The frozen custard stand which raises money for A-T research was also open.