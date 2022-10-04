RANGELEY — The Rangeley Water District will hold a public hearing on a proposed overall 5% rate increase at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the district office on Vernon Bean Way.
The last rate increase for metered customers and fire protection was in 2020. Since then, the district has had higher annual expenses and debt service costs, according to a notice.
The proposed increases are 3.98% for residential, commercial, governmental and private fire protection. The increase for public fire protection is 10.23%. The Maine Public Utilities Commission sets the formula for fire hydrant rates.
If approved by the commission, the rates would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
