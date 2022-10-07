Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The pets of the week this week are Kiwi and Khloe!

Kiwi, is a six months old male and he has this to say. “ Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I also do well with the other cats here.”

Khloe. A Rottweiler mix is female and 3-4 years old. “Hi there! I’m Khloe. I’m a very strong lady who loves to play! I love to go for walks and I’m very people social! I’d make a perfect personal trainer to help you achieve your fitness goals! I don’t do well with other pets so I’d be happiest as an only child!”

« Previous

filed under: