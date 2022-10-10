FARMINGTON — A car and a pickup truck collided Monday near the entrance to Irving’s Big Stop on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4.

The crash slowed traffic and brought the south lane to a stop for a short time.

A car was trying to leave the Big Stop, and a tractor-trailer truck was stopped trying to enter it.

The car driven by Nicholas Lombardi, 23, of Farmington pulled out of the station into the path of a pickup truck, which was heading south on the Wilton Road, Farmington police Sgt. Jesse Clement said.

The pickup truck was driven by Connor Kerivan, 23, of Berlin, New Hampshire, he said. The big rig was not involved in the crash, he said.

The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m.

Clement was assisted at the scene by Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance.

No one was injured, Clement said.

Both vehicles were towed from the site.

« Previous

filed under: