CHESTERVILLE — Highway Foreman Clayton Tibbetts and Town Clerk Melissa Letarte have been certified by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in basic and advanced erosion control practices.

The two, along with 14 others from Chesterville and surrounding towns, attended a certification class taught by John Maclaine of the DEP and hosted by the town in August.

The town highway workers used their newly gained knowledge to improve Sand Pond Road to protect the water quality of the pond where the town beach is located.

The road, which was left as gravel-based last year, was improved, ditched and paved this year. A parking pull-off at the top of the public section of the road and a boat launch were paved. Workers added drainage ditches using 2-inch to 4-inch rocks. Rock-based catch basins and a culvert were installed and the road tipped away from the pond to prevent runoff into the pond.

“This work will preserve the pond, stopping stormwater pollution for many future generations,” Selectperson Linda Bauer said. “It was a team effort.”

The highway crew, led by Tibbetts, was assisted by Bob Burdick of Burdick Training and Consulting Services in Wilton and Scott Gray of S & K Earthwork in Chesterville.

It’s the first official “instance of a municipal public works department meeting the criteria of having a DEP-certified individual supervise each site,” John Maclaine wrote to Tibbetts and Burdick. “(Congratulations) on the distinction and keep up the good work protecting water quality.”

Voters in June approved spending up to $30,000 from the town’s allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the project, which was done by permit of rule and inspected by a representative of Bureau of Land Services of the Maine Department Environmental Protection.

