WILTON — Wednesday Night Week of Oct. 5.

Teams: Just One More 28-12, Got The Splits 23-12, Mines in The Gutter 22-18, Designs by Darlene 21-19, Living on A Spare 20-20, Bowling Belles 18-22, Coffee Beans 16-24, Wreckin Balls 12-28.

Games:Kelly Couture 172, Lynn Chellis 164, Marley Stevens 161, Melissa Malone 156, Heather Malone 153, Vicky Kinsey 147, Vicky Stevens 144, Michelle Perkins 142.

Series: Kelly Couture 479, Lynn Chellis 447 Vicky Stevens 411, Marley Stevens 410, Heather Malone 401, Melissa Malone 393, Michelle Perkins 385, Lisa Dube 381

