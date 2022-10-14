WILTON — Wednesday Night Week of Oct. 5.
Teams: Just One More 28-12, Got The Splits 23-12, Mines in The Gutter 22-18, Designs by Darlene 21-19, Living on A Spare 20-20, Bowling Belles 18-22, Coffee Beans 16-24, Wreckin Balls 12-28.
Games:Kelly Couture 172, Lynn Chellis 164, Marley Stevens 161, Melissa Malone 156, Heather Malone 153, Vicky Kinsey 147, Vicky Stevens 144, Michelle Perkins 142.
Series: Kelly Couture 479, Lynn Chellis 447 Vicky Stevens 411, Marley Stevens 410, Heather Malone 401, Melissa Malone 393, Michelle Perkins 385, Lisa Dube 381
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF opens exhibit by artist Mike Libby
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Greater Franklin Food Council survey of county farmers
-
The Franklin Journal
Ghost Train returns to Dill Woods
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling