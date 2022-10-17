WILTON — State officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the rented home of a mother and her four children Monday morning.

Rose Bernard and her children were not at the single-story house at 145 Weld Road when the fire began, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said. There was a dog outside and Dunham was told there were five cats inside, but firefighters never saw them.

State fire investigator Larry Morrill arrived Monday afternoon to try to determine the cause.

The fire was reported about 11:40 a.m., and thick black smoke could be seen for some distance.

Owner John Studley of Brockton, Massachusetts, had insurance on the property but Bernard did not have rental insurance, Dunham said. He called the American Red Cross, which contacted her.

About 35 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay, Livermore and Temple responded to the scene near Doak Street and diagonally across from the Wilton Town Office. Wilton police rerouted traffic.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

Weld Road is also state Route 156.

The town’s assessed value of the house and property is $56,821, Deputy Treasurer Linda Bureau said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: