FARMINGTON — Franklin County plans to contract with an engineering firm to do an analysis on the Luce Bridge, also known as Reeds Mill Road Bridge, in Salem Township.

The state limited the vehicle weight on the bridge to 30 tons for two years, county road supervisor Mike Pond said. When the concrete top was replaced previously under another road supervisor, it was not shored up with steel.

Loads would be limited to 30 tons and under, he said. An oil truck with a minimum load would be able to pass over it.

“I suggest we contract with an engineer to do analysis on the Luce Bridge,” county Administrator Amy Bernard said.

There is money in the unorganized territory road and bridge reserve and undesignated fund to pay for it.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to have the engineer do specifications to fix the county-owned bridge.

In another matter, Sue Pratt, program administrator for the American Rescue Plan Act funds, said she talked with an architect about a proposed addition to the jail for medical and psychological care.

Pratt said it would be $400 a square foot for the addition. In essence she estimated it would cost between $240,000 and $400,000 depending on square footage, she said.

The project would be paid for through the federal funds.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: