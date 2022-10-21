FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. will be held at the Community Center on Middle Street due to the special town meeting that will follow at 7 p.m.

Voters at that time will consider purchases of a firetruck to replace Engine 2 and land next to the Public Works facility.

Additions to the Farmington Zoning Ordinance relating to homeless shelters will also be taken up.

