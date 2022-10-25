JAY — A Spruce Mountain High School student has been charged with terrorizing and faces disciplinary action from Regional School Unit 73 after an incident on a bus Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19.

“I want to keep everyone informed of another situation that happened today,” Superintendent Scott Albert indicated in notices sent to staff, students and parents. “On the way home from school today on the bus, a high school student was overheard making a statement that he was going to bring a gun to school tomorrow. The students who heard this statement let their mother know and the mother contacted us.

“I immediately contacted our School Resource Officer Joe Sage who has handled the situation,” Albert continued. “The student will be disciplined appropriately following district policy. He has also been charged with the crime of terrorizing.”

The student was on the regular route home after school, not a later bus, Albert responded in an email Wednesday evening.

Students from the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend district schools. The primary school is in Livermore while the elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay.

According to a release Thursday, Sage and Jay Police Chief Richard E. Caton IV started investigating the conduct of Terrorizing and arrested a 14-year old male juvenile from Livermore Falls for the crime of Terrorizing a class D crime. The juvenile was released to his parents with conditions of not to possess firearms or any dangerous weapons. The case will be sent to the Juvenile Court System.

