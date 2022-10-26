JAY — Saturday October 29. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat at the Post in Jay from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Last year’s was a great success and this year’s promises to be even better.

CHESTERVILLE — Last year’s Trunk a Treat was so successful, we decided to do it again. Trunk a Treat will be on Monday, October 31 at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road from 5:00-6:30 p.m. If you wish, decorate your car, wear a costume, and join the fun. Drive through and get a treat passed to you by volunteers wearing masks and gloves following the COVID-19 protocol suggestions. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Donations are welcome. FMI 778-3156.

WELD — Halloween Trick or Treating will be held at the Town Hall parking lot once again this year. “Trunk” or Treat is a “one stop” new tradition for Weld! Get your treats from the townspeople with decorated vehicles and some decorated jack-o-lanterns!! Costumed kids from Weld are all welcome and it all begins at 5 p.m. Any questions please call Lila Haynes at 207-491-0241 or email her at [email protected] Let’s hope the weather cooperates, and it is as nice an evening as it was last year!

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. will host a Halloween Dance featuring North Country from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be snacks, music, dancing and costumes are optional. Call in advance to 207-897-2122 for tickets. Members and guests $6 per person or $10 per couple.

LIVERMORE FALLS — United Way presents Halls of Horror at AYS building, the former Livermore Falls High School – happening Friday the Oct. 21, Saturday the 22 and Friday the 28 and Saturday the 29…each night 6pm-10pm. Tickets on line (www.uwtva.org) and at the door. General admission $20, VIP $40, Hall Pass $60. Rated for 13+ but parents decision.

LIVERMORE FALLS — United Way’s Hoot & Howl Bash October 31- 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Your one-stop-shop for Halloween fun! Geared for kiddos 12 and under to include trunk-or-treat, face painting from Western Maine Play Museum, mad scientists, ghost story contest (Twice Sold Tales) music from DJ Jeffy and more! Anyone interested in setting up a trunk should email [email protected]

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will hold a “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, October 31, for Halloween fun, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the First Baptist Parking Lot.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Join the fun at Treat Memorial Library’s Spooktacular, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. and don’t forget your costume. Lots of Halloween fun, games, crafts and treats. The event is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 56 Main Street.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Join us at the Livermore Falls Town Office parking lot on Halloween Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Pedestrians and vehicles are welcome to attend. Open to the public from any town! Vehicles will be directed to enter behind the police station (preferably from Foundry Road) and exit via Water Street. This will allow traffic on Depot St and Route 17 to flow normally.

JAY — Trunk or Treat at Spruce Mountain Elementary Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the RSU 73 Transportation Department (unfortunately there is not room for other vehicles). Accepting candy donations

