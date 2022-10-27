FARMINGTON — The Planning Board has approved a 24-lot residential subdivision off Maple Avenue and Gallilee Road.

The project for single-family homes is owned by King Pines of Cumberland.

The board approved applications for the subdivision, site review and soil erosion Sept. 12 and signed the maps and worked out final details Oct. 17.

Twenty-two of the lots will be accessed from a proposed road to be named Autumn Drive and two lots will be accessed from Gallilee Road, according to the project plan. The subdivision is named May Meadow Woods, which is considered a residential development and encompasses 22.3 acres.

It is estimated to be completed next summer or fall.

The lots are predominately about one-third of an acre, Steve Kaiser, code enforcement officer, said Wednesday.

The owner will sell the lots. The homeowner will be responsible for landscaping their property, Kaiser said.

The project will be served by public water, public sewer and underground electric, telephone and cable services. A fire hydrant will be located generally within the center of the development.

Autumn Drive will be about 1,521 feet long with two lanes each 10 feet wide and within a 50-foot right of way. The project did not need a traffic permit because it will not generate over 100 vehicle trips during either the morning or evening peak hour, according to the plan.

The proposed 22 lots on Autumn Drive, exiting and entering on Maple Avenue, can be expected to generate 207 trips during a typical weekday.

The two lots on Galilee Road will generate an additional 18 trips during a typical weekday.

“We don’t anticipate that these additional trips will have significant effect on the existing road system,” according to the application prepared by DM Roma Consulting Engineers of Windham.

