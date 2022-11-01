FARMINGTON — A Franklin County jury found a Jay man not guilty Tuesday of sexually abusing a teenage girl at a residence in Jay from 2015 to 2017.
Thomas M. Bailey, 37, was charged in 2020 with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of unlawful sexual touching, all misdemeanors and faced a maximum of 364 days in jail on each count.
A felony and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact were dismissed prior to the case going to trial Monday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Jurors reached a verdict within two hours Tuesday morning after being read a transcript of a Maine State Police detective’s testimony Monday by a court reporter.
The victim testified for the state. Bailey did not take the witness stand.
Ellex St. Pierre, an assistant district attorney, represented the state while attorney Verne Paradie represented the Bailey.
