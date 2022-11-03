FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, Nov 8, voters will decide the funding for the building and staffing of the Career and Technology Education Center for Mount Blue Middle School. The funding for the project will come from a $2.5 million donation from the Bjorn Foundation if the article passes.

The question will be put before voters in the ten towns sending students to schools in Regional School Unit 9: Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

RSU 9 Board of Directors voted unanimously to proceed with the next phase on June 23. The project would involve the construction of a 5,000 square foot learning space and a new teacher specializing in the CTE center, all of which would be funded by the Bjorn Foundation.

Richard T. Bjorn, owner of Kyes Insurance agency, has been discussing the project with RSU 9 for roughly six years, according to Superintendent Christian Elkington. “This had been an area that Mr. Bjorn had been thinking about for years,” Elkington stated. “He had concerns for the need for people/students who learn in other ways and the need for intelligent hard-working people in the trades where an excellent life and future can be made.”

Bjorn’s philanthropy is no stranger to RSU 9. In 2018, he donated $47,000 to the Foster Career and Technical Education Center at Mt. Blue High School. Since then, he has been working with Elkington and MBMS Principal James Black on developing a program at the middle school level.

“Over the last several years, there has been a national and statewide push for additional CTE offerings at the high school and middle school levels,.” Black stated. “Both the LePage and Mills administrations have supported creating additional CTE offerings.”

Advertisement

Black also added that he and his staff are excited for the upcoming center. “We have worked with multiple staff members who may be using the space in the future for ideas and program specific needs,” he said.

As for the students, Black is thrilled at what this building can offer them. “Allowing students who have a passion for using their hands and minds to make things that help support our community will be the greatest benefit of all,” he noted.

As for the staffing of this center, Elkington stated that based on the needs of the 2024-2025 school year, “this could be a new position, or it could come from a position around the district that is no longer needed depending on student numbers.” Elkington stressed that everything is still in its “planning infancy”.

If passed by voters, RSU 9 anticipates the groundbreaking ceremony on April 14, 2023. Based on this schedule, Elkington believes the project will be done by the 2023-2024 school year and ready for students in 2024-2025.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: