FARMINGTON — Blue Crew Robotics Team 6153 will host the Maine FIRST LEGO League Competition Saturday, Dec. 3, at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

The team made up of members and mentors from Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington and SMHS will not be holding the New England Pine Tree District Event in March 2023.

“Sadly, Pine Tree has been canceled due to a lack of participation,” Lily Bailey, a team member from SMHS wrote in an email Nov. 4. “Blue Crew is the most northern team in Maine so it would be out of the way for other teams.”

The Pine Tree event was to have been the only FRC competition in Maine during this competition season which starts in January. Maine teams will now have to compete at regional events in order to advance to the next level of competition, Bailey noted.

“However, we are extremely proud to host the FIRST Lego League State competition,” she wrote. “Blue Crew was selected to host this event because SMART (Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team) has hosted qualifiers in the past. Many SMART mentors made the transition to Blue Crew along with the plan for hosting this event.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, SMART had hosted the Maine FLL Western Maine Qualifier at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay a few weeks before the state competition. They had done so since 2015, the first time a qualifier was needed. There were so many teams participating in FLL there wasn’t room for all to compete at the state competition.

There are a number of FIRST [For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology] robotics programs teams from around the world participate in. FLL challenges kids to think like scientists and engineers. Teams choose and solve a real-world problem. They build, test, and program an autonomous robot using LEGO® MINDSTORMS® technology to solve a set of missions during the robot games. Teams also participate in an innovation project competition involving a five-minute presentation on an issue related to that year’s theme.

“The reason we are hosting the state [FLL] competition is that the turnout is expected to be fairly smaller in comparison to past years,” Bailey wrote. “We are expecting to have about 32 teams, making Spruce Mountain High School a suitable venue. There are 32 Lego league teams across Maine competing in this year’s challenge. This event will be fully run by Blue Crew. We will be running the entire event as well as concessions, judging, and [refereeing] the robot competition. This takes a lot of help from volunteers, families, and Blue Crew team members.”

Blue Crew members would welcome support from community members. Those wishing to volunteer their time or donate for this event should visit the Blue Crew Robotics website or Facebook page.

“It will take a lot of work to pull an event like this off so we encourage people to get involved in any capacity,” Bailey noted.

