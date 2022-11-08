RUMFORD — The Mountain Valley Players will present “The Breakfast Club” on November 16-19 in Muskie Auditorium at Mountain Valley High School.

The Breakfast Club is a 1985 American teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes.

The film tells the story of five teenagers from different high school cliques who serve a Saturday detention overseen by their authoritarian vice-principal. They discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

MV Players Director Natalie Kim Simmons noted, “I chose this play because I knew I had a very talented and tight-knit group of students who could really pull it off! It’s a beautiful and raw portrayal of teenage life and these kids tell the story so beautifully.”

Cast members include Laylyah Tyler, Pluto Parent, Dexter Rice, Rayven Francois, Kathryn Rice, Logan Graham, Brayden Duguay, Dylan Duguay, Drake Surrette and Virginia Owings.

Tickets will be sold at the door — $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.

All the November 16-19 shows get underway at 7 p.m.

Simmons said, “While the show is an edited version of the movie, there is still some mature content, so I would warn audiences that this show has a PG-13 rating!”

