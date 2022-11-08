Canton resident Robyn McClintock tends the town’s local ballot box as resident Karin Kilbreth casts her ballot at the Town Office Meeting Room on Election Day. The local ballot votes will be hand-counted after the polls close at 8 p.m., while the statewide votes for the gubernatorial election and voting for other state representatives, collected in a separate ballot box, are electronically tabulated, said Town Clerk Angela Varnum. As of mid-morning, the town registered 86 voters, Varnum said. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times

filed under:
Canton Maine, local elections 2022
