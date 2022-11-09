Robert “Bob” Carlton of Freeman Township won a two-year term on Tuesday to represent District 3 on the Franklin County Commission. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — Residents living in Franklin County Commission District 3 elected incumbent Robert “Bob” Carlton on Tuesday by an uncertified vote of 3,307 to 2,147 against challenger Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Listowich.

Both live in Freeman Township.

Carlton claimed wins in Avon, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Rangeley, Eustis, Coplin Plantation, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Kingfield and Phillips. Listowich won in Carrabassett Valley.

Carlton, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills in June to succeed Clyde Barker who resigned for health reasons. Barker, who had served nearly 12 years, died Sept. 4 at his home in Strong.

Carlton will begin the two-year term Jan. 1, 2023.

Carlton is a self-employed consulting forester and owner of Freeman Ridge Forestry.

The district encompasses New Sharon, Industry, New Vineyard, Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Strong, Avon, Phillips and Rangeley. It also includes the townships of Freeman, Salem, Madrid, Reddington, Mount Abram, Wyman, Lang, Davis, Stetsontown, Tim Pond, Jim Pond, Alder Stream, Seven Pond, Massachusetts Gore, Chain of Ponds, Kibby, Coburn Gore, Skinner, Merrill Strip, Beattie, Lowelltown, Gorham Gore and Coplin Plantation.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
2022 elections, Farmington Maine, Franklin County commissioners, freeman township maine, listen, local elections 2022
Related Stories
Latest Articles