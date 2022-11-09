FARMINGTON — Residents living in Franklin County Commission District 3 elected incumbent Robert “Bob” Carlton on Tuesday by an uncertified vote of 3,307 to 2,147 against challenger Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Listowich.

Both live in Freeman Township.

Carlton claimed wins in Avon, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Rangeley, Eustis, Coplin Plantation, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Kingfield and Phillips. Listowich won in Carrabassett Valley.

Carlton, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills in June to succeed Clyde Barker who resigned for health reasons. Barker, who had served nearly 12 years, died Sept. 4 at his home in Strong.

Carlton will begin the two-year term Jan. 1, 2023.

Carlton is a self-employed consulting forester and owner of Freeman Ridge Forestry.

The district encompasses New Sharon, Industry, New Vineyard, Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Strong, Avon, Phillips and Rangeley. It also includes the townships of Freeman, Salem, Madrid, Reddington, Mount Abram, Wyman, Lang, Davis, Stetsontown, Tim Pond, Jim Pond, Alder Stream, Seven Pond, Massachusetts Gore, Chain of Ponds, Kibby, Coburn Gore, Skinner, Merrill Strip, Beattie, Lowelltown, Gorham Gore and Coplin Plantation.

