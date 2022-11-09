Livermore Fire Chief Donald Castonguay checks in Tuesday morning with Town Clerk Renda Guild, center, and Pam Manter, ballot clerk, at the Spruce Mountain Primary School. Several of the 356 absentee ballots were being processed then. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

LIVERMORE — Voters on Tuesday narrowly approved amendments to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance at the polls Tuesday, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller wrote in an email Wednesday.

“It has been crazy,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said around noon Tuesday, adding that 375 people had voted. “A lot of the 356 absentee ballots received are not processed yet,” she said.

Guild confirmed Wednesday that the amendments passed but she did not have the numbers available because the Town Office was closed.

Related

Get town-by-town election results

The amendments provide the Planning Board with more oversight, Miller said at the Oct. 25 selectpersons meeting. “It allows more sets of eyes on any proposals in the shoreland zoning district and it also brings us up to date.”

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
listen, livermore maine, local elections 2022
Related Stories
Latest Articles