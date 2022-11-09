LIVERMORE — Voters on Tuesday narrowly approved amendments to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance at the polls Tuesday, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller wrote in an email Wednesday.
“It has been crazy,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said around noon Tuesday, adding that 375 people had voted. “A lot of the 356 absentee ballots received are not processed yet,” she said.
Guild confirmed Wednesday that the amendments passed but she did not have the numbers available because the Town Office was closed.
The amendments provide the Planning Board with more oversight, Miller said at the Oct. 25 selectpersons meeting. “It allows more sets of eyes on any proposals in the shoreland zoning district and it also brings us up to date.”
