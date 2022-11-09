JAY — After a year of research, paperwork and legal arrangements, the formerly Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard has a new name. It is not any shorter! It will be known as: Food Cupboard Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls (FCJLLF). Nothing will change for the operation and service to the clients in the community.

After they received notification that the Tri-Town Ministerial Association was losing members and might be discontinued, the Food Cupboard Board decided to research the needed steps toward independent status as a 501c3. The TTMA has been the association that sponsored and supported the Food Cupboard as a charitable and tax-free organization since its beginning over 30 years ago.

Thanks to the hard work of chairman Steven Coates and other active Board members, the long task has been completed. The Food Cupboard will lease the current space and continue to be housed at the St Rose Community Center, off Jewell and Horan Street in Jay. They will have independent status from any other organization and be licensed by the State of Maine as an independent charitable organization.

The purpose of the local Food Cupboard is to provide hunger relief and emergency food supplies to those in need. Once a month registered clients may pick up a 3-day supply of staples and some perishables (depending on donations), packed according to the size of the family. Only requirement is a utility bill to establish residency in any of the 3 communities served.

Hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 2-4 p.m., plus evening hours of 6-8 on Tuesdays only. Phone number for the Food Cupboard is 897- 2241 and messages may be left for a response when possible (not always the same day). Volunteers staff the operation of the Food Cupboard and give cheerful and helpful service to those in need.

Because of the greater needs in the community at this time, they expect to have a busy season. Volunteers are always welcome to apply and pick up an application form during regular hours or ask a Board member. Training is provided to new volunteers.

Advertisement

At present the Food Cupboard Board is composed of : chairman Steven Coates, treasurer Brenda Tardif, secretary Martina Eastman, executive secretary Patty Ouellette, financial secretary Linda Ouellette, inventory and purchasing Mariette Castonguay, volunteer coordinator Nancy Grimaldi, members at large Gerri Smith and Eric Tompkins ( Thanksgiving coordinator).

Thanksgiving basket applications have been completed at the end of October and will be picked up on the Monday before Thanksgiving (Nov 21).

If anyone wishes to donate, at any time, or to help purchase turkeys and other perishables for the Thanksgiving baskets, please send check made out to the new name:

FCJLLF, PO Box 314, Livermore Falls 04254. A tax-deductible receipt and thank you will be sent to them in the mail.

« Previous

filed under: