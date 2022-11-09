JAY — Directors of Regional School Unit 73 voted unanimously Wednesday to expel a student indefinitely for “behaviors that were deliberately deceiving and disorderly and for the peace and usefulness of the school.”

Officials gave no details on what led to the expulsion.

Superintendent Scott Albert said in an email Nov. 2 that the student, identified in the board’s motion as Student D, is a 15-year-old male from Livermore who attends Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

The board directed Albert to develop a reentry plan for the teen.

It is the third expulsion of a high school student in less than a month.

On Oct. 24, two male students were expelled indefinitely in a near unanimous vote. The 15- and 17-year-olds from Livermore Falls were charged Oct. 13 with drawing a swastika in two high school bathrooms and writing a racial slur.

Advertisement

Each was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, school resource officer Cpl. Joseph Sage said at the time. The students were released to their parents.

On Oct. 19, a student was charged with terrorizing after one student riding a bus home heard another high school student say he planned to bring a gun to school, according to officials.

The agenda for a Nov. 1 meeting listing an executive session for that student was canceled.

Asked why, Albert said, “I cannot share, and no there will not be another one.”

« Previous

filed under: