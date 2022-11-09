MEXICO — A majority of voters casting ballots Tuesday in the seven towns of Regional School Unit 10 supported building a $91.8 million school in Mexico. The tally was 3,294 to 2,300.

Results in each town were: Buckfield, 339-594; Hanover, 116-64; Hartford, 268-336; Mexico, 671-300; Roxbury, 132-87; Rumford, 1,585 to 661; and Sumner, 183-258.

It was the second time the measure has passed. The vote June 14 were nullified because Mexico’s warrant was posted June 8, one day short of the legally required minimum seven-day notice. The vote then was 938-591.

“We are very pleased that our new school has passed for a second time,” Superintendent Deb Alden wrote in an email Wednesday. “This is a once-in-a-century opportunity for our students and communities. It is evident that we have work to do to demonstrate that moving from three older buildings to one new building will benefit all seven towns and help to focus more RSU 10 resources to the buildings in the Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner region.”

The school for grades prekindergarten through eight is planned for the site of Mountain Valley Middle School at 58 Highland Terrace and nearby Meroby Elementary School at 21 Cross St. It would replace those schools and Rumford Elementary School.

It would accommodate up to 1,050 students and also serve children with disabilities from birth to 5 years old. Plans include a health clinic in partnership with Rumford Hospital and an early childhood education program run by Region 9 School of Technology staff and students.

It’s tentatively scheduled to open by August 2025.

