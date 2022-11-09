FARMINGTON — With seven of 11 towns reporting as of 11:45 p.m., incumbent Franklin County District 3 Commissioner Robert “Bob” Carlton was leading a contested race over challenger Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Listowich on Tuesday.

Both candidates from Freeman Township are seeking the two-year term. The partial overall vote was an uncertified 2,047 votes for Carlton and 1,431 votes for Listowich. Carlton had won in Eustis, Coplin Plantation, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Kingfield and Phillips. Listowich had won in Carrabassett Valley.

Towns not reporting results on the race as of late Tuesday are Avon, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong and Rangeley.

Carlton, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills in June to replace Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong who resigned for health reasons. Barker who had served nearly 12 years in the position died Sept. 4 at his home in Strong.

The new commissioner will begin duties on Jan. 1, 2023.

Carlton is a self-employed consulting forester and owner of Freeman Ridge Forestry, and Listowich, a Democrat, is a landscaping contractor and founder and owner of Norpine Landscape Inc.

The district encompasses New Sharon, Industry, New Vineyard, Kingfield, ,Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Strong, Avon, Phillips and Rangeley. It also includes the townships of Freeman, Salem, Madrid, Reddington, Mount Abram, Wyman, Lang, Davis, Stetsontown, Tim Pond, Jim Pond, Alder Stream, Seven Pond, Massachusetts Gore, Chain of Ponds, Kibby, Coburn Gore, Skinner, Merrill Strip, Beattie, Lowelltown, Gorham Gore and Coplin Plantation.

