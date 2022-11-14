JAY — Selectpersons decided Monday to have seven candidates interested in serving as a Regional School Unit 73 director answer two questions before the board chooses who will fill the five-month vacancy.

Director J. Lynn Ouellette resigned from the board for personal reasons in October. Seven people submitted their names to fill the vacancy until the April 25, 2023, annual election. The person winning the election would serve two years on the board. Nomination papers for the April 2023 election will be available on Jan. 17. Ouellette was elected in April to a three-year term.

Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron said they have several options to choose a candidate. The last time a director resigned mid term, Bergeron drew a name from a container.

Selectperson Gary McGrane said since it is an elected position he would rather have the candidates submit an essay to answer five questions he had drafted.

The board chose two questions from his list, including “Why are you interested in this position?” Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro modified the second question to ask, “What do you bring to the table that makes you a strong candidate?”

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere will send out the questions to the candidates, which will be due back by Nov. 23. Selectpersons will make a decision at its Nov. 28 meeting.

Shari Ouellette, a former school director who is a candidate, said she had hoped the decision would be made Monday.

If the board waits too long, it could be detrimental to Jay’s representation on the board, she said. Right now there is one seat open and there is also a director that misses meetings.

Residents expressing interest to fill the vacant position are Danielle Walsh Brotherton, Tanya DeMillo, Tina Riley, Shari Ouellette, Tarek Nadeau, Esther Nolin and Alyssa Foster.

In other business, selectpersons voted to approve a Sand for Seniors program that will be a joint effort between the Public Works and Police departments. Rumford currently runs a program.

“I think it is a good program,” Bergeron said.

Those qualified to have a 5-gallon bucket of sand delivered are senior citizens who otherwise are unable to pick up sand/salt from public works on their own; no tenants; town employees would not spread the sand, only drop it off as soon as possible but maybe not the same day as requested. Requests will be logged through the Police Department. The delivery may not be on the same day as the call.

The town will also accept donations for buckets for the sand.

